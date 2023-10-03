Forum: Enhanced medical insurance better protects maids’ employers

We refer to Mr Ho Kok Wai’s letter “Include cancer screening in maids’ health checks”

(Sept 26).

In Singapore, cancer screening is voluntary for everyone, including migrant domestic workers (MDWs).

MDWs are required to undergo pre-employment medical examinations before their work permits are issued.

These include screening for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV, syphilis and malaria. The medical examinations give a level of assurance, at an acceptable cost to employers, that their MDWs are generally fit to work and would not pose public health risks.

Employers of MDWs who surface symptoms of concern should send them for further medical consultation, including cancer screening if appropriate. MDWs who develop cancer while in Singapore should discuss treatment options with their employers. They may also opt to return home to seek treatment and support from their loved ones.

We also encourage MDW employers to transition their workers’ existing insurance policies to the enhanced medical insurance requirements early, before they are due for renewal. The increased minimum medical insurance coverage with an annual claim limit of $60,000 is expected to cover around 99 per cent of workers’ inpatient or day surgery bills.

Should an MDW receive cancer treatment in Singapore, her medical insurance may defray the treatment costs. The enhanced medical insurance requirements will better protect employers against large unforeseen medical bills. Employers can opt to purchase insurance plans with wider and higher coverage for greater peace of mind.

Lee Chung Wei

Divisional Director, Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower