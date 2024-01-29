Forum: Enhanced mandatory medical insurance covers bills in most cases

We refer to the letters by Ms Ryna Tan Chwee Eng (Set a limit to employer’s liability for maid’s medical bills, Jan 16) and Ms Stacey Low Loon (Stuck with a hefty bill now because maid has a communicable disease, Jan 18).

It is mandatory for employers to provide medical insurance for their migrant domestic workers (MDWs). The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) regularly reviews the coverage of medical insurance policies for MDWs. This ensures adequate medical care for MDWs while balancing financial protection for their employers against large medical bills.

From July 1, 2023, employers have been required to purchase medical insurance with an annual claim limit of at least $60,000 for their MDWs, up from the previous $15,000. The increased claim limit also applies to any sub-limit on inpatient care for medical situations, including communicable diseases such as tuberculosis.

Employers who are keen to obtain additional coverage against larger unforeseen medical bills can take up insurance plans that are readily available in the market. Employers who face financial difficulties in paying for their MDW’s medical bills can approach medical social workers at public healthcare institutions for assistance.

Doris Kuek

Director, Foreign Manpower Policy

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower