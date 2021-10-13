Forum: Enhance SafeEntry system to show red light for unvaccinated people

The latest vaccination-differentiated safe management measures at shopping malls and large standalone shops announced recently by the Government are a good idea to protect the unvaccinated from catching Covid-19 and reduce the strain on the healthcare system.

I would like to suggest that the authorities look into enhancing the current SafeEntry system so that when unvaccinated people tap their token or device at entrances, the sensor shows a red light instead of a green light.

This will help prevent arguments with security staff or store management and possibly prevent long queues from forming at entryways.

With our Government's push towards being a Smart Nation, I think adding such an extra feature to the SafeEntry system should be possible.

Francis Heng