Forum: English language rich enough to express feelings without having to swear

In the article “Actress Olivia Colman says swearing is a ‘wonderful seasoning of language’” (Feb 19), Colman defends her freedom to use swear words every day or “if I’m cross at something” and “as long as it does not hurt anyone”. She also says that swearing is a useful tool.

As an educator in Singapore, it disturbs me when I continue to hear of British and American entertainment media producers increasingly pushing for the use of vulgarity in their shows for artistic, dramatic, creative and liberating effects.

The immense popularity of these shows exposes Singaporean viewers, both children and adults, to the gradual normalisation of swearing in daily speech, which they all too readily mimic.

Little wonder that I seem to hear such expletives uttered more frequently these days in public playgrounds.

I disagree with Colman’s defence of its use.

Unless the user lives by herself in isolation, the use of expletives can offend someone within earshot of its utterance.

The provocative F-word is not neutral in its tone and connotation.

Being a Briton herself, Colman has full and free access to the wonderful variety, creativity and versatility of the English language to express her feelings without having to resort to the F-word.

While I cannot dictate her linguistic choices in Britain, as an educator, I hope Singaporeans will continue to appreciate the richness of the English language as a useful tool to express ourselves in non-offensive ways.

I also hope that Singapore society will strive to be discerning in speech, appropriate and versatile in expressing indignation without swearing, and continue to tap the power of critical language and persuasion to shape this world.

Koh Seng Lin