Forum: Engagements conducted with community prior to start of Project Wolbachia

We thank Mr Sunil Kumar Sharma for his letter “Male Wolbachia mosquitoes swarm homes after release under project” (Dec 6) and his support for the project.

Releases of male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes in the Marine Parade landed estate area started in April 2022, and has helped to reduce the Aedes aegypti mosquito population and, relatedly, threat of dengue significantly.

The team has developed protocols that adjust for release numbers based on the local mosquito population at high-rise Housing Board sites, and is currently working on one for landed residential areas to minimise inconvenience to residents. Residents in Marine Parade may notice more male mosquitoes on Wednesday and Saturday mornings, when the releases are carried out.

However, we would like to reassure residents that the released male mosquitoes do not bite or attract female mosquitoes. Only female mosquitoes bite, as they need protein from blood for the development of their eggs.

Prior to deployment in new sites, the National Environment Agency (NEA) briefs community stakeholders and engages residents on Project Wolbachia, including the release days and timings, through various channels such as pamphlets distributed to each household and the NEA website.

We will continue to do more to engage the community in study sites.

Associate Professor Ng Lee Ching

Group Director, Environmental Health Institute

National Environment Agency