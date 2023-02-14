Forum: Enforcement stepped up against rampant illegal parking at unloading bays

We thank Mr Richard Cheng for his feedback (Delivery drivers deprived of spaces at unloading bays due to illegal parking, Jan 28).

Loading and unloading bays are provided at Housing Board blocks for delivery personnel to carry out quick loading and unloading activities. The vehicles must be moved from the bays as soon as the activities are completed. Motorists who fail to do so may be fined up to $100 for illegally parking there.

The HDB carries out enforcement action against illegal parking at these bays through regular patrols at our carparks. We also step up patrols and install security cameras to deter and detect illegal parking at hot spots where illegal parking is more rampant.

Motorists may report illegal parking at HDB carparks via the Parking Enforcement Hotline on 1800-338-6622 or the OneService App. The appointed parking enforcement service provider will respond as soon as possible.

The HDB has tried to contact Mr Cheng about his feedback but has not been successful.

Mr Cheng can contact us at www.hdb.gov.sg/efeedback with more information for us to address his concerns.

The HDB will continue to monitor the situation on the ground, and adjust the provision of loading and unloading bays at localised spots where required.

At the same time, we seek the cooperation of all motorists to park in proper spaces so as not to inconvenience others.

Marie Lim Puay See

Director (Car Parks)

Housing and Development Board