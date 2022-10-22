Forum: Enforcement action taken if sound barriers are ineffective

We refer to the letter by Mr Solomon Tan (‘Sound barrier’ does not do its job, Oct 17).

The Environmental Protection and Management (Control of Noise at Construction Sites) Regulations stipulate maximum permissible noise limits for construction sites.

Noise meters must be installed at the nearest residential or noise-sensitive premises to monitor the noise levels. The limits are enforced by the National Environment Agency.

To ensure that the noise levels generated at construction work sites do not exceed the noise limits, developers and contractors are to develop and implement measures to prevent and mitigate noise.

Noise barriers are often one of the measures and should be checked for effectiveness.

If the noise barriers are ineffective and the noise limits are exceeded, enforcement action may be taken against the contractor.

Tan Li Yen

Group Director (Clean Environment Group)

National Environment Agency