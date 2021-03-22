Forum: Enforce no-pets rule at restaurant or remove the sign

I was at McDonald's Marine Cove in East Coast Park a couple of Saturday afternoons ago.

I noticed that there was a sign posted at the outdoor seating area, forbidding pets to be brought into the restaurant premises.

However, during my visit, I saw that customers at two tables had their dogs with them.

I pointed this out to one of the staff members, who said he would notify the manager. However, after some time, it seemed that no manager enforced the no-pets rule.

McDonald's should remove the sign if pets are permitted. Otherwise, it may lead to confusion and quarrels between customers, which the restaurant staff or the police have to resolve.

Ng Kee Tat