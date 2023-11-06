Forum: Enforce minimum standards of behaviour on public transport

While the public is encouraged to take public transport, we also need to ensure graciousness on the trains and buses.

In Japan and South Korea where trains are known to be packed like sardines, there is a clear common understanding among commuters that the cabins should be quiet, and people need to give way or position themselves in a way that does not inconvenience others. I have also seen videos of how the Japanese launched initiatives for commuters to understand what is expected behaviour in the trains.

In Singapore, however, we see lots of nuisance behaviour, such as that reported recently (Woman who put feet up against pole in SBS bus arrested for public nuisance, Oct 29).

Increasingly, people are also noticing other commuters behaving inconsiderately, such as blasting loud sounds from their phones. I have even seen students drinking in trains and leaving their cups behind when they alighted from the train. Such acts make taking public transport an unpleasant experience. It is time to set some common standards through public education and enforce them so that rides on public transport are peaceful and clean. This will also make it unnecessary to call the police for such matters.

Julia Yeo