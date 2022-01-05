Forum: Encourage more seniors to visit attractions

Over the past year or so, my family has taken our 76-year-old mum to the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders and Gardens by the Bay.

The last trip was to River Wonders to see panda cub Le Le.

We used the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for these trips, and had a great experience.

I noticed only a handful of seniors during these visits.

With most people vaccinated in Singapore, it would be great if vaccinated elders could resume community activities that include visits to places such as the zoo.

The zoo and River Wonders have wheelchairs that seniors can use for free, and also electric scooters that can be rented.

Seow Siew Boon