Forum: Encourage meat alternatives to curb future pandemics

The director-general of the World Health Organisation has rightly pointed out that animal welfare and climate change are factors to note in the next pandemic (Covid-19 will not be the last pandemic: WHO chief, Dec 28).

Implementing safe management measures, stringent quarantines or even having a vaccine do not address the cause of viral outbreaks.

These steps are reactive in nature.

Scientifically, much has been written by experts on how our current model of raising animals for food - with vast numbers of stressed animals kept in close proximity indoors - is a hotbed for pathogens to erupt, mutate and spread, and for novel viral strains to be created.

Climate change, which is related to animal farming, causes hitherto dormant harmful micro-organisms to be activated. This can lead to the spread of new diseases and future pandemics.

In our quest to surmount Covid-19, we should use this moment as an inflection point and make meat alternatives mainstream to address the root of pandemics, for the sake of our planet and mankind.

Lee Yong Se