Forum: Encourage kids to also try alternative protein foods

I refer to the news story, “New standard offers guidance on safe, proper food for kids” (June 1).

Nutrition not only plays an important role in helping children grow physically and develop mentally, but also teaches them good eating habits that can last a lifetime.

Perhaps one piece of guidance in the article could be amended slightly. The four main food groups recommended are “whole grains, lean meat, vegetables and fruit”. This differs marginally but importantly from the advice offered on the Health Promotion Board’s HealthHub portal, which talks about “meat and other protein-rich foods”.

HealthHub also makes the point that “plant-based protein such as soy milk, tofu, tempeh, nuts, beans and legumes are good protein sources too”.

Fortunately, in Singapore, children have a growing variety of alternative protein foods in addition to traditional non-meat sources.

The Republic has established itself as a hub for these new protein alternatives, such as fermented foods from fungi and cultivated meat grown from small numbers of animal cells. Some of these new alternatives are already available in stores and restaurants, and others are being developed by Singapore-based start-ups and at our universities.

To entice kids to try something different, HealthHub advises that we involve them in selecting and preparing dishes. Kids may also already know that protein alternative foods are better for addressing the climate crisis.

National healthy eating guidelines have helped to limit sugar, salt and oil in the diets of families. Another area of progress could involve encouraging children to sometimes take a break from meat by enjoying alternative protein sources.

George Jacobs