Forum: Encourage and help seniors take first step with mobile apps

I empathise deeply with the frustrations faced by seniors such as Mr Santakumari Ratnam (Seniors need help in keeping up with tech advances, Nov 4).

I have helped many senior friends set up the ActiveSG app on their mobile phones to use the sports facilities in Our Tampines Hub. It opens up opportunities for them to use not just the swimming pools but also the elderly-friendly exercise machines at the gym.

Although setting up the app is not difficult, many seniors simply have a phobia of technology. In their senior years, it seems they have to grapple with using one new mobile app after another to tackle day-to-day matters. Often, they just need encouragement and a helping hand to take the first step with an unfamiliar app.

I hope that when it is a simple matter of helping senior citizens with a phone app, front-line personnel can step up to offer some help.

Seah Jin Wah