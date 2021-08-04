Forum: Enable faster, easier access to mental health services

I welcome the Ministry of Education's plan to increase the number of counsellors in schools (Steps taken to ease student stress and keep schools safe, July 28).

However, I also urge the Government to urgently increase the number of mental health professionals and improve access to related allied health services within the public healthcare systems - at child development and intervention clinics at public hospitals.

Having teachers and counsellors who are adequately trained in mental health literacy will help schools to more effectively identify students at risk of mental health challenges and make timely referrals to qualified professionals for more comprehensive care.

An individual with mental health challenges very often requires more than one type of professional support. For example, he may need support from both a psychiatrist and an allied health professional such as a psychologist, family therapist or medical social worker.

Therefore, the Government should also examine how the public healthcare systems are funded, resourced and equipped, to provide timely, easier and regular access to mental health services.

It must also ensure that mental health professionals are not overworked and that their own mental well-being is cared for. Access to regular counselling, therapy and other forms of mental healthcare should feature as part of basic staff welfare.

I am an educational therapist and learning coach, and from my experience in supporting parents, the wait time for a child or teen who requires access to professional support for mental health issues - with no immediate risk of self-harm - via the subsidised route is about six months for the first appointment. There can also be a long wait time of more than a month between therapy sessions.

Our public healthcare system is overloaded because the demand for services outpaces the number of healthcare professionals.

As with physical illness, timely access to the right professionals for mental health conditions can be a critical factor in improving outcomes for the individuals concerned and their families.

Improved access to comprehensive mental health support needs to go beyond schools to include public healthcare systems.

Other than looking at how to boost manpower at public hospitals, the Government could also consider expanding the Community Health Assist Scheme to include more allied health services and service providers for mental healthcare. This could enable individuals to access the mental health services they need at private clinics faster and at subsidised rates.

Sarah Lee-Wong Mayfern