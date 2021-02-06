Forum: Emulating 'freeing' Western norms may not be progressive

Professor Kishore Mahbubani blames emphasising rights over responsibilities for the West's higher pandemic deaths (What do US Capitol attack and the West's Covid-19 death rates have in common?, Feb 2).

American judge Billings Learned Hand (1872-1961) said "the spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right".

This implies that professed libertarians should also question their own extremeness.

Too much of anything, including rights, can hurt the self and others.

European leaders, like Germany's Dr Angela Merkel, have, surprisingly, protested against social media platforms' banning of Mr Donald Trump's accounts for allegedly inciting the storming of the US Capitol.

Deifying personal rights and liberties seems politically correct and de rigueur.

Almost religiously, US protest banners sported, "Give me liberty or give me Covid-19", paraphrasing American attorney Patrick Henry's quote: "Give me liberty, or give me death!"

In Japan, wearing a mask is usually done to protect others, when the wearer catches the flu or other infection. This is responsible courtesy, and the Japanese hate inconveniencing others more than they do themselves.

Runaway rights and liberties predate the prevailing age of entitlement and distractions that exacerbates discourtesies.

It is imperative to educate, realistically, that emulating "freeing" Western norms may not be progressive. They can be regressive, anti-social and dangerous.

Desiree Chan