Forum: Empowered to tackle platform workers’ concerns with new representation framework

We refer to the letter by Dr Alvin Tan Kian Wei, “Do more for the safety and health of platform workers” (July 22). We thank him for his observations, and we share his concerns.

Today, NTUC and our affiliated associations – National Taxi Association (NTA), National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) and National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA) – advocate on behalf of platform workers for better wages, welfare and work prospects. With the announced representation framework, we will be legally empowered to negotiate with platform operators to address concerns of our members.

Platform workers are constantly exposed to health and safety risks at work. NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit (U FSE) and the affiliated associations have been implementing safety and well-being workshops for platform workers, to educate and help mitigate work risks. NDCA also has a Short-Term Accident Relief Fund to help ease members’ financial burden due to injuries sustained during delivery work.

As the writer highlighted, platform workers may be compelled to continue working despite unfavourable conditions to fulfil the incentive targets set out by platform operators. With representation, we are empowered to ensure that platform operators’ policy design prioritises workers’ health and safety at the onset.

We have been consistently advocating for medical and injury coverage for platform workers, including through the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers. The committee recommended that platform operators be required to provide platform workers with the same scope of work injury compensation as provided to employees under the Work Injury Compensation Act (Wica). Under Wica, employees can claim medical leave wages, medical expenses or lump sum compensation for incapacity suffered over the course of work.

As a tripartite partner to Platform Workers Work Injury Compensation Network, we will continue to push for adequate Wica coverage for platform workers, and clear claims and compensation processes. We also want to work with platform operators to ensure that platform workers are aware of their coverage and are not deterred by financial considerations from seeking medical attention for work-related injuries and health issues.

We encourage all platform workers to join our associations so that we can work together to address their health and safety, and other work-related, concerns better.

Jean See Jinli

Director of NTUC’s Freelancers and Self-employed Unit (U FSE)