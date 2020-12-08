Forum: Employers should look beyond wage support in hiring ex-offenders

Offering employment opportunities to former offenders is a positive way to reintegrate them into society (Employers to receive more wages support when hiring ex-offenders, Dec 5).

The Jobs Growth Incentive scheme is a creditable government initiative which will encourage employers to hire people who were convicted in the past.

While participating employers will receive government support by way of wage offsets, they should look beyond the financial aspect.

Companies must provide a safe and non-judgmental working environment for former offenders which will eventually allow them to become independent and useful workers.

This is possible only when such workers find their work meaningful and worth doing, especially when they are appreciated by others and feel useful.

Hence, managers and direct supervisors must be trained to help in the rehabilitation of former offenders.

Above all, it is imperative that these previously troubled people be given ample opportunity to develop a sense of security and self-confidence.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng