Forum: Employers should give non-graduates chance to prove their worth

In his 2014 National Day Rally speech, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong advised against going on a paper chase for qualifications or degrees, and said the public service would do its part by putting more weight on job performance and relevant skills, rather than on starting qualifications.

Eight years later, employers do not seem to have taken this to heart (Big salary gap between uni grads and those with lower education, Dec 5).

The median salary for Singaporean graduates in their 20s and 30s is more than double that for those with lower-level qualifications.

While academic performance is definitely relevant and the dismissal of professional qualifications would be misguided, a tertiary degree does not totally reflect potential or guarantee performance, and definitely does not define a worker’s worth.

Shouldn’t performance, contributions, and personal and organisational skills also play crucial roles in how employers hire and pay people?

Other than degrees that are directly relevant to jobs in professional fields, employers should not require other educational qualifications as prerequisites when selecting job applicants.

And even if employers pay university graduates a higher starting salary, they should give non-graduates the opportunity to rise to the top if they show that they can do so.

It might also be worth studying if the pay discrepancy between university graduates and non-graduates narrows or broadens a few years after employees settle into the job to prove their real worth.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)