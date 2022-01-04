Forum: Employers must be fair when it comes to hybrid work arrangements

Currently, 50 per cent of those who can work from home are allowed to return to the workplace. Workers must now realise their remote work honeymoon is over and that working from home risks losing out on raises and promotions because employers value physical presence.

Employers must be frank about when physical presence adds genuine value. It doesn't make sense to reward workers who claim they can work from home productively but without producing results.

Company rules on work arrangements must be clear. Employers cannot leave it to employees to perceive their own unwritten rules on how they should work from home anytime, anywhere and anyhow.

Covid-19 has not wiped out biases against people who work from home. Employers should circumvent such biases, especially if they want to retain talent.

Decisions on pay and promotion must be clear in measurable ways regardless of physical or remote work. Technology has reduced the cost of working remotely, but virtual meetings via Zoom do not guarantee that all voices are heard equally due to interruption, and a person is more likely to be ignored in a virtual meeting than in person.

Employers must practise fairness in the hybrid work world, otherwise they will lose talent.

Justus Law