Forum: Employers can lend maids a hand with eldercare

I refer to the letter "Give maids with eldercare duties more support" (Aug 9).

Employers can play a part to lighten their helper's load.

My mother is 88 years old, immobile and has dementia. Caring for her poses many unexpected challenges and sacrifices which could lead to burnout and stress, not just for me as a son but also for the helper.

To give my helper uninterrupted sleep, I choose to sleep in my mother's bedroom so that I can watch over her at night.

I take over duties such as feeding my mother or toileting when the helper does her daily chores or cooks meals. I try to schedule my activities when my mother takes her afternoon naps, so that the helper can rest too.

I also try to be around when the helper needs an extra pair of hands to monitor or tend to my mother's basic activities like walking, exercising or bathing.

My helper takes a day off every fortnight and sometimes I allow her flexible time off to take a break.

In line with the President's Challenge 2023's focus on caregivers, I hope the Government will make home or palliative nursing care more affordable. This would lighten the load of maids too.

Tan Keong Boon