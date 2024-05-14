Forum: Employers can do more to rein in staff who abuse MCs

I refer to the article “MOH to tighten rules on MCs after feedback on docs issuing them excessively or improperly” (May 12). Some employers work on a “compassionate” basis, while others worry about abuse.

Because doctors are not required to include medical information in the medical certificate (MC), but only the name and duration of sick leave, it’s hard for employers to rein in abusers.

Many primary care doctors issue MCs freely when requested. Some even ask patients whether they need MCs because they need to maintain a doctor-patient relationship and refusing to issue MCs will annoy a certain subset of patients.

Often, when asked why they are taking so many MCs, employees will say they cannot predict when they will get sick. Abuse is a selfish act. When colleagues who need to cover the duties of those on MC see this practice as being rampant in the workplace, they follow suit with creative reasons for sick leave.

This will lead to low morale and productivity.

Companies should ensure they have a robust sickness absence policy, with details on what is required of employees who take time off work for sickness. They should periodically remind employees of the policy in e-mails or talks.

This will show that companies are on top of monitoring absence due to sickness, deterring instances of abuse. They should also warn employees that failure to follow procedures could result in disciplinary action.

The human resources (HR) department can ask for the medical report, with the employee’s consent, to ascertain his or her medical fitness. From there, HR can perhaps follow up with a discussion with the employee after a full medical or health check.

The issue sometimes isn’t the sick leave policy – it’s that employees are being allowed to abuse it.

Cheng Lai Wah