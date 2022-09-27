Forum: Employ professionals to handle CCAs

I refer to the Ministry of Education's response, "Positive aspects of taking on CCA responsibilities for teachers" (Sept 23), to a Forum letter, "Remove CCA responsibilities from teachers' workload" (Sept 15).

The Ministry of Education has been sympathetic towards teachers' workload in the last 20 years, yet teachers still seem to be handling excessive workloads, and this has led to resignations.

Singapore has professionals in areas such as sports, music, dance, art, outdoor activities and uniformed groups.

The ministry should employ such professionals to handle co-curricular activities.

Perhaps they could even lift standards and put Singapore on the world stage.

They can do a better job than teachers with their limited time and experience.

Leave teachers to focus on their primary duty, and that is to teach.

Roger Poh