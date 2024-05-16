Forum: Emphasise writing so kids don’t lose spelling ability

I refer to the article “Learning to write by hand is vital for kids, but they need keyboard skills too” (May 14).

Technology is good, but over-reliance on keyboard functions like word prediction, auto fill and auto correct can lead to word intrusion when software introduces its own vocabulary.

I think these can cause further deterioration in children’s ability to spell but they may not be the only factors. The fact that computer writing programs identify misspelled words mean that children don’t have to try as hard to remember how to spell words correctly.

Shorthand texts and the many acronyms that have made their way into everyday writing and conversation add to the problem.

It’s more important than ever that our schools emphasise basic spelling, writing and language skills.

These tech tools, while helpful, should not remove the need for individuals to think for themselves or memorise the simple rules of their own language.

Jonathan Wong Teck Fatt