Forum: Emphasis on work-life balance is not a sign of declining productivity

I refer to Mr David Lei Li’s letter “Singaporeans seem less productive now after Covid-19” (Oct 7), in which he expressed concerns about a perceived decline in productivity in Singapore and a shift towards a focus on work-life balance.

Mr Li’s comparison between Singapore and China offers some insight into different work environments. However, it’s important to recognise that the countries are distinct in many ways, including their population size, work culture and economic structures. It is important to consider a broader perspective, and address some of the nuances of Singapore’s work culture.

China’s vast population means that it has a highly competitive labour market, in which it is relatively easier to replace workers who are sick or on leave. In contrast, Singapore, with its smaller population, faces different challenges in labour dynamics.

The emphasis on work-life balance in Singapore is not a sign of declining productivity, but rather a recognition of the importance of well-being and mental health. This approach aligns with the global trend of organisations increasingly focusing on employee welfare to enhance overall productivity.

Innovation and sustainable solutions are key to improving productivity, and Singapore is actively pursuing these avenues. The pursuit of innovation complements the need for work-life balance, as a well-rested workforce is more likely to generate creative and effective solutions.

Furthermore, promoting work-life balance should not be misconstrued as a call for complacency. Singaporeans understand the importance of hard work, and many continue to dedicate themselves to their careers. However, we also recognise the significance of striking a balance that allows us to lead fulfilling lives, spend time with loved ones, and rejuvenate our minds and bodies.

We can work smart, innovate and automate and, at the same time, lead healthier lives.

Zulkifli Jalil