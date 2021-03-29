Forum: Empathy needed when discussing sensitive issues

I refer to Mr David Wong Yeng Kin's letter (Being 'woke' may discourage exchange of views online, March 24).

Studies have shown that it is difficult to escape an abusive relationship.

Often, physically abusive relationships are likely to involve emotional manipulation.

Furthermore, individuals experiencing domestic abuse may genuinely care for their abuser, or they might think that such behaviour is excusable.

It can also be dangerous to escape from an abusive relationship. Who is to say that someone who has been abusing you will not do worse if you attempt to leave?

I agree that it is important to educate girls on how to identify abusive relationships. At the same time, they should also be defended if they are being abused.

In addition, intimate partner violence towards men is highly stigmatised in Singapore, and is thus not frequently discussed.

A better option might be to educate children, regardless of gender, about protecting themselves in relationships.

We should also be teaching children that abuse is unacceptable in the first place, so as to prevent the creation of abusers.

Finally, I agree with Mr Wong that conversations regarding such socially impactful issues are essential.

However, questioning why the woman continued to see her abuser may be insensitive, as we can never understand the precise position she was in.

It would be good to show some empathy in discussing such a sensitive issue.

Ng Chen Xi