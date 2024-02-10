Forum: Empathy can make a difference for people with mental health issues

It is heartening to see the authorities having a closer look at how we can manage mental health (Mental health a national priority, says DPM Wong; 28,000 more to be trained to help in community, Feb 7).

Noting that the problem cannot be solved by just having more psychiatrists, psychologists and counsellors is helpful, and the approaches for all age groups are also noteworthy. As a general practitioner, I would like to add my observations from a non-specialist point of view.

We need to recognise the complexity of managing mental health. Poor mental health cannot be solved with medication alone.

There may also be mental dissociations following dementia and post-trauma incidents, and the treatment may have to consider other underlying medical problems.

Anxiety and depressive disorders may present differently, from severe depression that needs counselling and medication to control, to panic disorders which, if not addressed, may lead to suicide. But more importantly, there should be understanding, kindness and empathy from family members, society and doctors in helping patients function positively in society.

Even doctors, psychiatrists and psychologists may also be guilty of being unkind. Some resort to quick fixes and do not have enough time to listen to and counsel patients due to their heavy workload.

Some stick to certain diagnoses and standard treatments, or just dispense more medication, which can hamper the patient’s ability to function fully in everyday life.

The management of mental health is complex, and treating patients with kindness, empathy and understanding is crucial in addition to counselling and medication.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)

