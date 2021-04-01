Forum: Empathy can lead bystanders to take the first step in reporting domestic abuse

I am heartened that the Government is taking a strong stance against domestic violence with the National Anti-Violence Helpline (1800-777-0000), providing a round-the-clock resource for victims to seek help and for members of the public to highlight cases of abuse to the authorities.

Likewise, I agree wholeheartedly with Ms Lam Yin Yin (Raise awareness of helplines to stamp out abuse, March 9).

This is indeed a community effort. Victims often face various obstacles in seeking help for themselves.

Bystanders, or individuals who witness such cases of abuse or neglect, are therefore integral to directing the necessary help to such victims.

However, the choice to intervene in such situations is often not as straightforward for witnesses.

Encouraging bystander intervention goes beyond education on avenues to report abuse.

Research has shown that bystanders' confidence or belief in their ability to help victims - termed bystander efficacy - plays a key role in their decision to make a report.

Factors such as knowing what to do and experience with successful intervention efforts can build bystander efficacy. Building up this confidence takes time.

So how might we empower ourselves when we feel uncertain about our ability to intervene in such situations?

Empathy is one solution to this. Empathy entails taking the perspective of the victims, allowing us to understand and share their feelings.

A 2019 study on domestic violence found that eliciting feelings of empathy led to greater reporting intentions among individuals, particularly for those who felt the least confident about their ability to help victims.

In other words, something as simple as imagining ourselves in the shoes of the victim can provide the much-needed push for us to make the call, especially when we are doubtful of the impact of our actions as bystanders.

To better understand the experiences of those afflicted by domestic abuse, we can easily access resources available under #breakthesilencesg.

As we build a culture of reporting abuse and directing help to victims, armouring ourselves with tools such as empathy aids us in fostering such practices.

With a little empathy, those who feel uncertain about the helpfulness of their act of reporting will be propelled to take a step forward.

Each bystander's courageous decision to make a call can very well be the light at the end of the tunnel for the victims.

Teresa Theodora Tan Jing Yi