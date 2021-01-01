Forum: Embrace uncertain future positively

By all counts, 2020 can be called annus horribilis, a year in which many people suffered in some way.

However, it is how we respond in such a time that defines us and moulds us into people of great mettle.

The coronavirus has decimated commerce and human interaction, exacting a terrible toll physically and mentally.

When such moments of adversity come, we can react in one of a few ways.

Some have taken it upon themselves to stand up and be at the front lines, either by fighting the virus directly or by helping others in need. Others have used the time to improve themselves, catch up virtually with old acquaintances and reach out to the isolated, or read and reflect on life.

The virus has shown that it does not respect race, wealth or social status.

When life is so precarious, it should make us ponder: If our lives were demanded of us today, what will we see when we look back at how we spent our time?

Did we pursue things that a virus can wipe out in an instant, be it wealth, possessions or fame, or did we try to make life better for those around us - people we love, as well as those who may be in need.

Not all of us would have escaped last year unscathed, and some may carry the scars for some time to come.

But what we do hereafter is up to us, and I choose to embrace the future, however uncertain it may be, and continue to face it with courage, fortitude and determination, and live life with no regrets as much as I can.

Peter Loon Seng Chee