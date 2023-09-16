Forum: Embrace the use of waste heat from air-cons to heat water

I​ndividuals and industries facing the threat of climate change should focus on minimising their environmental footprint. Yet, there exists an under-explored solution with significant potential: the integration of home heating and cooling systems.

Traditionally, we’ve relied on separate water heaters and air-conditioners. However, the air-conditioner water heater presents an innovative and eco-friendly alternative. Waste heat from air conditioning, usually released into the surroundings, is recovered to heat water. ​

According to the National Environment Agency’s 2017 household energy consumption study, air-conditioning accounted for a substantial 24 per cent of energy consumption, with water heaters contributing an additional 11 per cent. ​

Cooling homes while heating water separately consumes more energy and exacerbates the urban heat island effect. In Singapore, the reliance on electricity, often generated from fossil fuels, for these two functions exacts both an economic and environmental toll.

Adopting the air-conditioner water heater​, which other countries have done, is the responsible choice. It boasts heightened efficiency and reduced emissions. If there are regulatory hurdles hindering its adoption, I urge the authorities to look into them.

Andersen Huang Wei Long