Forum: Embrace rational political contest of ideas

Deputy news editor Grace Ho raised concerns about the negativity in social media comments on Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s speech on the President’s Address (The policy shifts and politics of rage in a contested Singapore, April 19).

She warns of an increased negative partisanship that she fears will be increasingly hard to stem.

The caution against negative partisanship is a worthy call. However, a cursory view of the online and social media landscape in Singapore suggests that not only is there anger aimed at the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) Government, but there is also anger directed at the opposition from those inherently distrustful of the opposition and its policy proposals.

What is the role of the PAP in reining in the most passionate of its supporters then, to allow a rational and objective analysis of opposition policy proposals?

The underlying principle we cannot forget is the way politics should be contested in Singapore. Increasingly, among our highly informed electorate, political contest should focus on putting forth ideas to take Singapore forward.

For the best ideas to emerge, we should embrace debate as we weigh various trade-offs of ideas. Whatever our personal and political differences, we should all take heart that Singaporeans’ collective wisdom will prevail as we choose the best way forward.

Lim Shi Shun