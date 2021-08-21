Forum: Embrace purpose at work to navigate uncertain world

As Singapore celebrates its 56th birthday, its citizens have much to be grateful for.

Looking ahead, what does the future hold for Singapore? I propose we consider one of the foundations in life - our relationship with work.

Mark Twain says "work is a necessary evil to be avoided". From this pragmatic perspective, we work to provide for our loved ones.

Work becomes what it can give us: money, status and security. In some ways, this has parallels with Singapore's narrative; we are a little red dot with no natural resources, so we must work hard.

On the other hand, poet Khalil Gibran says: "Work is love made visible." When work is motivated by love, we work to make a positive difference. Work is what I can give to it - my energy, ideas and dedication. Love leads us to purpose-driven work. Within the stories of Singapore's development, we feel the love our leaders had for Singapore.

Our relationship with work is a relevant consideration now. A recent survey by Microsoft shows 49 per cent of the Singapore workforce want to quit their jobs this year. While this does not mean they will actually leave, Singapore's employee engagement score is also below global norms (Staff engagement in S'pore below global average: Report, Feb 4, 2020).

A lower score means people are less likely to go the extra mile, exert discretionary efforts or be creative to try new ways.

Our relationship with our work matters even more now.

Singapore is navigating multiple risks - increasing political fault lines, the unknown trajectory of Covid-19 mutations, aggravating climate crises and disruptions from automation and digitalisation. These times call for us to apply ourselves beyond "work as usual", to care for the larger community and to learn anew to find new ways forward.

So what is the single most consistent predictor of learning?

Purpose drives learning over time; I learn because I believe what we do will impact the world for the better. This finding came from my quantitative survey of 340 professionals on their learning motivation as part of my doctoral research.

Clarity of our purpose motivates us to create something new, solve a problem and contribute to something larger. In this process, we encounter problems that propel new learning.

So why do you work? For money? To have enough for retirement? Or is it to make a difference? To live a meaningful life? Our collective answer determines if we are motivated to learn continuously and thrive in the next 56 years. Happy birthday, Singapore!

Wendy Tan Siew Inn