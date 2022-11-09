Forum: Electric vehicles over weight limit cannot easily get season parking

I applaud the Government’s recent announcement on the installation of at least 12,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across HDB carparks by the end of 2025 (5 operators picked to run at least 12,000 charging points in HDB carparks by end-2025, Nov 2).

This investment will help encourage more motorists to convert to EVs. It is as good as having a refilling station right on one’s doorstep.

However, more needs to be done on the ground to make EVs more compelling.

My colleagues who drive commercial EVs tell me they cannot obtain HDB season parking in their neighbourhood because of HDB’s weight limit of 2,000kg.

HDB had asked them to submit their vehicle catalogue or brochure to verify the weight, and approval is on a case-by-case basis.

In view of the growing adoption of EVs, HDB should review this weight limit for season parking. Unlike traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, an EV tends to be heavier due to the battery. This is especially so for commercial vans.

An internal combustion engine model would weigh easily 200kg less than its EV counterpart despite having the same physical dimensions. Many of the bigger passenger cars also weigh above 2,000kg. Is HDB going to deal with each parking application one by one painstakingly instead of amending the weight limit once and for all?

Also, with digitalisation, shouldn’t HDB work with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to obtain vehicle details seamlessly? Would a mere vehicle brochure or catalogue be good enough to prove its weight?

This season parking issue seems to suggest a lack of collaboration between government agencies. LTA should work with HDB on this issue before committing to the mass installation of charging stations.

Henry Ong Ling Tiong