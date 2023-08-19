Forum: Elected President must have other attributes besides independent thinking

As the Presidential Election is non-partisan in nature, it is not surprising for the candidates to stress the strength of their candidacy by talking about their independent thinking and dissociation from the ruling party.

However, this trait should not be taken as an indication of how well they can disagree with the Government. And meeting the basic eligibility criteria specified is not the only criterion for occupying the highest office of the land.

We should not lose sight of other equally if not more important attributes in our president. In meritocratic Singapore, the election is to choose the most suitable and most capable candidate for president.

Obviously, he must be an outstanding and well-respected leader, with a wealth of experience working with and for the people, and with a track record of excellent service in the public and/or private sector. He must also have contributed significantly to the well-being of Singapore.

Because of our strong and competent government, Singapore has earned the respect of the international community. The would-be president should equally be able to command similar respect in his own right.

I believe he should not be independent of the Government for him to be effective. In fact, apart from his ceremonial and custodial duties, he should be able to consistently work with the Government to project a good image in representing Singapore whenever he meets world leaders and other heads of state.

To serve Singapore well, he should also have a good working knowledge and understanding of the functions of government and its policies, as well as the problems of a small city-state with no natural resources, and how the Government continues to maintain and improve the lives of its people.

This is no easy task for the Government amid the geopolitical tensions in today’s increasingly difficult, multi-polar world. In this respect, the President would be an asset if he is also an experienced and skilful tactician.

I hope that we will be able to elect such a candidate to be our next President.

Young Pah Yin