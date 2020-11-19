Forum: Elderly neighbour with dementia is a victim of abuse and needs help

I have been seeing an elderly person in a neighbouring block being abused for a few months now. I have made several police reports, but each time the officers who checked on the matter left saying they cannot do much as there are no visible injuries.

From the update given by the police, it seems the main caregiver explains away the incidents saying the elderly person is hard of hearing and is a dementia patient.

I wrote to a family service centre to ask someone to check on the elderly person. But the reply was for me to check with another centre and that officers could not do anything unless the person concerned came forward to ask for help.

I'm perplexed. How does a person with dementia who is the victim of abuse report a case?

There are ads everywhere advising neighbours to come forward to help and stop abuse from occurring in their neighbourhood.

Why can't something be done before it's too late?

Mumtaz M.A. Wahab