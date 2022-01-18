Forum: Efforts stepped up to ensure security officers' well-being

We thank Mr Gary Chan Loy Tuck for his Forum letter, "Well-being of security officers must be protected" (Jan 14).

The well-being and safety of security officers is indeed a key priority.

Through the Security Industry Transformation Map and with strong support from tripartite partners and industry stakeholders, more security agencies have integrated technological solutions in the provision of security services. These include body-worn cameras and automated gantries.

Beyond the use of technology, tripartite partners have also introduced courses to train security officers on interacting with members of the public, such as customer orientation, problem solving and collaboration skills.

We note Mr Chan's feedback and will look into placing greater emphasis on the need to ensure officers' personal safety.

The security officer at the mentioned school stood firm because he saw it as his duty to protect the students and staff of the school. We are dismayed that individuals associated with the very people the officer sought to protect would behave so irresponsibly against him.

Our security officers play an important role in keeping us safe and our premises secure. They deserve our every respect.

Harris Rusdi Chai

Director

Security Policy Directorate

Ministry of Home Affairs