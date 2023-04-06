Forum: Efforts ongoing to shape more inclusive built environment

We thank Ms Chua Li Lian for her letter, “Wheelchair users face long wait for lifts” (March 31).

The Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Code on Accessibility in the Built Environment specifies the minimum standards for the provision of barrier-free accessibility features in buildings, including accessible lifts.

That said, the requirements under the code are meant to serve only as a baseline. Building owners and developers are mindful to design their buildings with the needs of their users as a key priority, for inclusivity and to allow people of different ages and abilities to enjoy greater ease in mobility.

For public places, such as shopping malls where high human footfall is expected, building developers should consider going beyond the minimum requirements of the code to provide more lifts of higher capacity to cater to various visitors, such as people using mobility aids, wheelchair users and parents with prams.

Beyond the provision of adequate accessible facilities, the graciousness of lift users who look out for one another is equally important in becoming an inclusive society. In our public outreach programme with the Singapore Kindness Movement, BCA has also been promoting graciousness in the use of facilities like accessible lifts for those with greater needs.

BCA will continue to work with all stakeholders to review the code periodically, as well as raise awareness on accessibility to shape a more inclusive and friendly built environment.

Tan Jwu Yih

Director, Building Plan and Universal Design Department

Building and Construction Authority