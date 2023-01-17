Forum: Efforts on to address long-term heat resilience challenges

We thank Mr Jeffrey Hah for his letter, “Look into body air-con devices to keep cool” (Jan 14).

The Heat Resilience and Performance Centre (HRPC), a tripartite collaboration between the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), National University of Singapore and DSO National Laboratories, works with multiple partners to leverage best-in-class local and global expertise, including thermal physiologists and climate researchers, to address the long-term challenges of maintaining human performance amid rising temperatures in the region and the world.

Apart from temperature sensors, we are looking at cooling solutions such as wearable devices, fabrics and other advanced materials to cool the user, as part of our research thrusts. We are studying commercially available solutions, and also exploring other methods to engender greater heat resilience in our soldiers. These include investigating the role of gut microbiome in heat health, as well as how infrastructure can be used to improve passive heat resilience.

At the same time, promising solutions will undergo robust testing, trials and validation before being scaled for use during operations and training. Specific to wearable cooling devices, there are challenges such as added weight and battery life implications that may affect viability and scalability.

Together, both the SAF’s Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance and HRPC will provide dedicated expertise support for Mindef/SAF’s long-term heat resilience strategies. HRPC will also leverage national efforts in relevant areas of research to help the public adapt to the rising heat.

Jason Lee (Associate Professor)

Director, Heat Resilience and Performance Centre

Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine

National University of Singapore

Ho Chee Leong (Senior Lieutenant-Colonel)

Head, Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance

Singapore Armed Forces