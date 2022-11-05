Forum: Efforts in place to help students develop global outlook

We appreciate Forum writer Poh Leong Joo’s views on developing a global outlook among our students (Students must become more internationally minded, Oct 24).

Mr Poh would be heartened to know that schools have been engaging in various efforts to develop in our students a global outlook and equip them with knowledge and skills to thrive in this complex world.

For example, students learn about Singapore and its relationship with the region and the world through subjects like social studies, history, geography and General Paper. Across these subjects, teachers use case studies and facilitate class discussions to help their students deepen their appreciation of cultures and contexts, examine regional and global issues through time, and understand Singapore’s perspective vis-a-vis these issues.

Discussions on contemporary issues extend to Character and Citizenship Education lessons. For instance, schools commemorate International Friendship Day each year to help students make sense of international developments, understand Singapore’s interdependence with the region and appreciate the importance of maintaining good relations with all countries.

Mother tongue language classes also help students to better understand cross-cultural perspectives and respect people from diverse backgrounds. To complement this, schools conduct the Conversational Chinese and Malay programme to encourage students to learn an additional language beyond their mother tongue to appreciate others’ languages and culture better. There are also opportunities available for students to learn South-east Asian languages in conversational settings to raise their understanding and appreciation of regional cultures.

Beyond classroom learning, the Ministry of Education (MOE) encourages all schools to establish at least one partnership with an overseas school to facilitate student interactions and exchanges. Today, many schools have already established partnerships with educational institutions in other countries.

In recruiting international teachers, MOE selects candidates who have a proven track record and experience in teaching, and who can fit into Singapore’s local and cultural context. While international teachers make up a small proportion of our teaching workforce in MOE schools, those who have joined us have injected diversity and fresh perspectives into our educational landscape.

MOE is committed to nurturing confident and resilient students so that they can thrive in a fast-changing and globalised world. We will continue to help our students develop a firm anchor to their heritage and culture, while enabling them to appreciate and embrace a global outlook.

Tan Chen Kee

Deputy Director-General of Education (Schools)

Ministry of Education