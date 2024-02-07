Forum: Educators are trained to identify students at risk of radicalisation

We share Mr Desmond Cheng’s views on the importance of supporting educators in recognising signs of radicalisation and taking intervention measures (Do more to support teens at risk of being radicalised, Jan 27).

The online proliferation of false content and extreme views has always been a cause for concern that the Ministry of Education (MOE) shares with parents.

Beyond enhancing students’ media literacy in our curriculum, MOE is committed to equipping schools with the knowledge and skills to identify students who show signs of being radicalised.

We collaborate with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Internal Security Department to conduct counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation outreach to sensitise teachers, school counsellors and students to the terrorism threat, tell-tale signs of radicalisation, and the importance of early reporting.

Principals, teachers, school counsellors and student welfare officers have attended workshops on the radicalisation process, and are trained to look out for students who may be at risk of online radicalisation and take appropriate intervention measures, such as timely counselling.

In addition, principals and teachers are also provided with resources on the dangers of extremism and the process of self-radicalisation. They are guided on what to do when they have students who may be at risk of online radicalisation.

A whole-of-society effort is needed to counter radicalisation. MOE will continue to work closely with schools, parents and the community to ensure that those vulnerable to the influence of extremist propaganda are identified early and given guidance and support.

All of us must be vigilant to signs that someone around us may have been radicalised. Anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised should alert the authorities early, so that the individual can be helped before he harms himself and others.

Tan Chen Kee

Deputy Director-General of Education (Schools) and Director of Schools

Ministry of Education