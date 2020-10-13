Forum: Educate public on boundaries of law enforcement

It seems the law is clear on any incident that involves domestic and family concerns, that the police cannot exceed its authority beyond certain actions.

Such cases necessitate civil actions, such as making a magistrate's complaint for mediation.

Perhaps, the Law Society would consider having a public education platform to enlighten ordinary folk about the basic differences in civil and criminal law enforcement arising from such cases (What redress is there for families facing prolonged harassment?, Oct 9).

The police should consider having a desk at the police station for people to initiate a magistrate's complaint in the event such a course of action is deemed appropriate.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)