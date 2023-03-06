Forum: Educate people more about home palliative care

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was spot-on when he presented the survey findings on the majority of Singaporeans wishing to spend their final days in the familiar surroundings of their home rather than in hospitals (Patients receiving home care can use MediSave to pay bills from second half of 2023, March 3).

While the Ministry of Health and its agencies can look at the clinical aspects of home palliative care, as a society, we must start to educate our population more on the final stages of our lives.

Often, fear and uncertainties prevent many families from fulfilling the wishes of their loved ones. These are compounded by superstition and beliefs regarding death.

To slowly but surely encourage more families to choose the option of home palliative care, we need to have more education about what it involves, and how family members and caregivers can manage the final journey of their loved ones.

The process can, and indeed will, be a dignified one if properly managed.

Having experienced what it was like for my late mother to receive home palliative care, I can vouch for the expertise and capability of the service providers in Singapore.

Bernard C. G. Law