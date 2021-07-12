Forum: Educate consumers to support Progressive Wage Model and expand it to cover the self-employed

The expansion of the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) to industries such as the food services and waste management sector is a welcome step in ensuring robust income growth for lower-wage workers.

Concrete steps have been taken over the years to convince business owners, unions and service buyers that wage increases are necessary, and to build consensus through discussions within the tripartite work groups.

Yet, more can be done. First, convince consumers of food and beverage products that the extra price they will be paying for the products will largely go towards wage increases for lower-wage workers instead of business profitability.

Consumers need to be willing to support this, and greater price transparency will go a long way.

Second, this is an opportunity for businesses to work towards embracing stakeholder capitalism, where the well-being of their employees takes centre stage in their business operations instead of just profitability.

Such businesses could be certified as "preferred" businesses to create a distinction and nudge consumers' purchasing decisions.

Lastly, PWM works through implementing wage growth structures industry by industry. Yet, there are many lower-wage workers who are from informal industries such as home-based businesses or with delivery companies.

PWM should be expanded further to cover such self-employed persons by involving the private sector in discussions to deliver better wage protections.

Abhishek Bajaj