Forum: Educate community to work towards child-safe culture

It is painful to read about the sharp increase in reported child abuse cases in Singapore (Child abuse cases rise sharply after 2020's decade-high, April 12).

The Ministry of Social and Family Development defines child abuse as any act of omission or commission by adults that would endanger or impair a child's physical or emotional well-being. It encompasses physical, sexual and emotional/psychological abuse and neglect.

Can we work towards a child-safe culture in which everyone thinks, practises and keeps a lookout for children's safety?

Instead of taking a reactive stance, can we take a more proactive, preventive approach?

We need to teach ordinary citizens - neighbours, childcare educators and so on - how to detect child abuse.

Additionally, we could equip children with knowledge to recognise abuse, seek help, call out abusers and look out for one another.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)