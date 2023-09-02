Forum: ECDA should be able to work faster on cases of alleged abuse

I refer to the article “Principal of Kinderland pre-school at centre of abuse allegations removed from post” (Aug 31).

There should be an independent review of how efficient the practices of the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) are.

How is it that the police can act with accuracy and robustness in a few days after receiving evidence while ECDA, handling something right up its alley, can take weeks and still be unable to intervene quickly to recommend suspending the teacher in question?

If not for the social media outrage, would the teacher still be working? Children should have a safe and sound place to be taken care of.

Benjamin Lim