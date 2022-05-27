Forum: Easy to get around buying limit in supermarket promo

I refer to the report, "10% discount on 4 cooking oil products at FairPrice from today" (May 25).

Supermarket chain FairPrice limits the offer to each customer buying two bottles of cooking oil.

But this limit is easy for customers to get around as people can go to different FairPrice outlets or ask family members to make the purchase. So I don't think that FairPrice's buying restriction, as worded, will let it achieve its stated aim of allowing as many households as possible to benefit from this initiative.

Cynthia Ponnana