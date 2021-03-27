Forum: Easing of Covid-19 rules: Total headcount should not include overseas staff

I refer to the Government's announcement that from April 5, up to 75 per cent of a firm's employees who are currently able to work from home will be able to return to the workplace at any one time (Covid-19 rules at workplaces and events to be eased next month, March 25).

Could the authorities clarify whether overseas employees come under the total headcount for the revised quota calculation?

Take, for example, a company that hires six citizens and six work permit (WP) holders.

If four WP holders are currently working overseas and not intending to return to

Singapore in the foreseeable future, can the firm's management ask all eight remaining employees in Singapore to work at the office every day starting from April 5, based on a total headcount of 12 people, since the number is below 75 per cent?

Or should the total headcount be only eight, since these are the employees who are currently residing in Singapore?

I would argue that if the overseas employers are included in the headcount, then it would be a distortion of the purpose and intent of the Covid-19 regulations.

Clarification from the Government would be appreciated, since the announcement seems ambiguous and some employers may exploit such loopholes to go around these measures.

Sim Eng Cheong