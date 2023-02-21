Forum: Ease workplace stress by praising staff more and not harping on mistakes

Stress at the workplace can be a big cause of people’s unhappiness (Tackle the root cause of workplace stress at company level, Jan 28; and It’s not the work, it’s the work environment that causes stress, Feb 1).

Bosses and managers should praise their staff more, instead of harping on the mistakes made by employees while forgetting the other numerous tasks done well.

Staff are willing to do their best, and more, when they are given encouragement.

For the sake of future generations, I hope we will find more warmth and understanding at workplaces here. Then perhaps Singapore would be ranked highly not only in terms of development, but also in how happy we are as a nation.

Wilma Elizabeth Chai