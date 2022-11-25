Forum: Early access to concert tickets should be restricted to members of artiste’s fan club

For the upcoming Harry Styles concert in Singapore, there was a pre-sale for members of entertainment company Live Nation one day before the public sale.

I was prepared at the appointed time to log in with my Live Nation account, but was led directly to a Ticketmaster booking site instead that did not require a log-in. So anyone could have booked tickets during this pre-sale.

I question why people who have accounts registered on a ticket seller’s website are given the chance to buy tickets before the public. The only situation in which I believe early access to tickets would be fair is for members of the artiste’s official fan club.

As Live Nation is handling many concerts, it looks like it is at liberty to do as it wishes.

Oon Foong Yoke