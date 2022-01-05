Forum: Each of us can play a part in building a fairer society

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's New Year message to build a fairer society (Need to keep generating new growth, build fairer society: PM, Jan 1) is timely. I applaud the move to steer Singapore in this direction, especially with Covid-19 worsening inequality worldwide.

However, the responsibility to build a fairer and more inclusive society should not lie in the hands of the Government alone.

As a part of society, we, too, have a role to play. In the different roles we play in our everyday lives, our actions and behaviour can have a profound effect on others.

As business owners, we can distribute profits more fairly among various stakeholders.

As consumers, we can pay more for goods and services so that low-wage workers can earn more.

As recruiters, we can ensure that every employee in an organisation is paid fairly regardless of race, gender or age.

And as members of the public, we can show our acceptance of public policies aimed at redistributing income or wealth within society.

In carrying out these roles, we also need to recognise that the worth of a person does not depend on the type of job he performs or social status he holds.

Everyone deserves to work and live with dignity, and wishes to be treated fairly.

Apart from setting our usual New Year's resolutions, we should also reflect on how we can play our part in creating a fairer and inclusive Singapore.

Wong Wan Hoong