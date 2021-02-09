Forum: E-appointment system in place to serve customers safely, efficiently

We refer to the letter by Ms Jacqueline Lim (Appointment needed to get refund for parking coupons, Feb 4).

For the safety and well-being of customers and staff, our Housing Board counters currently operate by appointment. This ensures that customers are served promptly when they arrive.

For customers with time-sensitive transactions who walk into our offices without an appointment, we will endeavour to serve them to the best of our ability if our resources permit, after taking into account the appointments that have already been scheduled.

In Ms Lim's case, she had visited our Bukit Merah branch for a refund of her unused parking coupons during peak period, when all our counters were fully occupied attending to scheduled appointments. In addition to customers with scheduled appointments, there was a queue of walk-in customers ahead of Ms Lim.

To process the refund, customers, as well as our staff, need to verify the amount of returned parking coupons and check that these coupons have not been used. As the refund of unused parking coupons is not time-sensitive, our staff member had advised her to make an appointment to return another day.

Following her feedback, we contacted Ms Lim to offer an earlier appointment or arrange for her to visit another branch at her convenience. Ms Lim indicated that she would keep to the original appointment date that has been scheduled.

Given the safe management practices that need to be put in place during this period, we seek the public's understanding and cooperation to make an appointment before visiting our counters, so that we can serve all customers safely and expeditiously.

They can book an appointment using our e-appointment system via the HDB InfoWeb or the Mobile@HDB app, and we will remind them of their appointment by SMS. Customers who do not require face-to-face transactions can also contact us via e-mail or our call centre.

Bettina Ng

Director, Customer Management

Housing Board